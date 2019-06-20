Edward Cameron rites RUTLAND — Graveside services for Edward F. “Radar” Cameron, 86, of Rutland who died January 27, 2019 were held Monday June 17, at 11:00 a.m. at the Vermont Veterans Cemetery in Randolph. Military honors were provided by the Vermont National Guard with flag folders, Randolph American Legion with rifle salute and "Taps", and West Rutland American Legion Post #87 as honor guard. Arrangements were under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
