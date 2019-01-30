Edward Cameron RUTLAND — Edward F. “Radar” Cameron, 86, died Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Memorial Hospital. He was born Jan. 8, 1933, in Pittsford, the son of Clarence and Rachael (Smith) Cameron. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War. Mr. Cameron was employed at General Electric Co. for many years. He was a member of American Legion Post #87 of West Rutland and the VFW. Survivors include his wife, Gertrude “Trudy” Cameron, of Rutland; five children Lisa Velde, Charlene Desautels, Edward Cameron Jr., all of Tinmouth, Tina Towne, of Mount Holly, William Moody, of North Carolina; four grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by four brothers Robert, Porter, Clarence and Alexander. Calling hours are from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 2, at Mullin-Clifford Funeral Home in West Rutland.
