Edward “Ed” Pritchard CASTLETON — Edward “Ed” G. Pritchard, 86 of Castleton died Friday morning November 4, 2022 at his residence. He was born n March 21, 1936 in Bomoseen the son of Edward and Beatrice (McCarthy) Pritchard. He graduated from the Fair Haven High School in 1954, Castleton State College in 1958 and earned his masters from Texas A&M. Mr. Pritchard married Carol Ann Richards on August 22, 1970 began his teaching career in Gilford, Vt then South Royalton, VT, Hoosick Falls, NY and then with the Nashaminy School district in PA for a total 03 36 ½ years of teaching prior to returning in 1997. He had been a member of the Vermont Army National Guard. Mr. Pritchard was a member of St. John Catholic Church and the Crippen-Fellows Post #50 American Legion in Castleton. He enjoyed building and spent many summers doing construction. Survivors include his wife Carol Pritchard, 2 sons E. Greg Pritchard of Libertyville, Il, and Jeffrey D. Pritchard of Tuckerton, NJ, 5 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, siblings Tom (Kathy) Pritchard of Castleton, Wilmah (Jack) Elliott of Troy, NY, Irene Ashford of Bomoseen, several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a son Scott Pritchard on Feb 12, 2021, his first wife Virginia Horst, and siblings George W. Pritchard, Charles Pritchard, Peter Pritchard, William Pritchard, Patricia Anderson, Priscilla Geanilles, Mary Ann Pritchard and Mary Lou Pritchard. Friends may call on Sunday from 4pm until 6pm at the Durfee Funeral Home, 119 North Main St, Fair Haven, VT Funeral services will be held 10:30 AM Monday November 14, 2022 at the St. John Church. Burial will follow in the Hillside Cemetery in Castleton.
