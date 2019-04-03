Edward F. Brown POULTNEY — Edward F. Brown, 81, died Saturday, March 30, 2019, in his home. He was born Oct. 19, 1937, in Whitehall, New York, the son of Edward and Irene Brown. Mr. Brown enjoyed looking for lawn sale bargains and telling stores. Survivors include his finacee, Irene Silver; sister, Grace Kinkead, of Arizona; children Virginia Mickel, of Fort Edward, New York, Robert Brown, of West Pawlet, Roger Brown Sr., of Hubbardton; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his son, Edward Brown, in 1984; and by siblings Howard, William, Albert, Paul, John, Luella Brown, Mary Grover and Edna Smith. The celebration of his life will be from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 2, at Lake St. Catherine State Park. Arrangements are by Roberts-Aubin Funeral Home.
