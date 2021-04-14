Edward F. Gilmore Sr. WALLINGFORD — Edward Frank Gilmore Sr., 91, passed away peacefully from a brief period of declining health, April 7, 2021, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. He was born June 26, 1929, in Tinmouth, Vermont, son of Earl and Reeta (Wideawake) Gilmore. He received his education in Tinmouth. Edward grew up in Tinmouth working on the family farm and when his father passed away in 1970, he continued running the farm until 1989 when he sold the farm and moved to Wallingford. He then worked for Seward’s Dairy in Rutland for several years and later, for local farmers when needed. Edward loved spending time with his family and friends and would talk for hours about motorcycles and old tractors. He was a lifelong motorcycle enthusiast and in his younger years, was a pilot. He enjoyed feeding and watching the birds, mowing his lawn, watching the trains go by his house, tinkering on anything that needed to be fixed, riding his snowmobile and riding his Harley. Survivors include his five children, Donna (Jay) Fix of Winchester, Virginia, Edward (Gretchen) Gilmore Jr. of Shrewsbury, Vermont, Diane (Dale) Perry of Whitehall, New York, Elizabeth (Mike) Frederick of Wallingford, Vermont, Elsie Gilmore of St. Petersburg, Florida; his grandchildren, Tracy (Royce) Heath, Shannon (Von) Johnson, David (Amanda) Crossman, Stephanie Gould, Steven Gilmore, Madison Gilmore, Zachary Gilmore, Jasmine Gilmore, Shaun Gilmore; nine great-grandchildren; a sister, Minnie (Gary) Arthur of Shrewsbury, Vermont, and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents; a brother, Harold Gilmore; four sisters, Vivian Gilmore, Joyce Town, Barbara Luther and Virginia Colton. We would like to thank the 5th Floor and Palliative Care Staff at Rutland Regional Medical Center and Dr. Mark Stickney for their wonderful care and compassion. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Wallingford Rescue, 99 Maple St., Wallingford, VT 05773. A graveside service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being made through the Aldous Funeral Home.
