Edward F. Hubbard WEST HAVEN — Edward Fred Hubbard, 77, died unexpectedly Thursday morning April 9, 2020, at his residence. He was born Oct. 19, 1942, in Rutland, the son of Theodore H. and Madeline (Dezero) Hubbard. Mr. Hubbard grew up in Rutland Town and had been employed by the Grand Union Company as a truck driver for several years He then established Hubbard’s Curbs and Sidewalks that he owned and operated for many years along with operated Ed’s Bait Shop in West Haven for many years. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 3907 in Fair Haven and a lifetime member of the Dresden Hunt Club. Survivors include nephews, Frank and Jaron Wilk who were like his sons; also several other nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a sister, Sara Wilk, in 2009; and a brother, Theodore Hubbard, in 2011. Burial will be in the East Clarendon Cemetery. Arrangements are with the Aldous Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to preserve the future of hunting and fishing for children to the Green Mountain Conservation Edward F. Kehoe Conservation Camp, Mail to: VTFW ATTN: GMCC Endowment Fund, 1 National Life Drive, Davis 2, Montpelier VT 05620.
