Edward G. Kearney RUTLAND — Edward G. Kearney, 64, passed away on June 3, 2022, in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. He was born in Rutland, Vermont, to the late Patricia J. Kennedy Kearney and George V. and Kearney Jr. Edward was a well-known construction worker for South Carolina for 25 years. He owned and operated EGK Building in Murrells Inlet. He will be sorely missed by his family and friends. Left to cherish Edward’s memory are his siblings, Eileen Cady, of Myrtle Beach, Patricia Kastner, of Vermont, Michael Kearney, of Myrtle Beach, and Margaret Kearney Stemberger, of Murrells Inlet; and his beloved dog, Penny. A private service will be held at a later time. To view these details online or to offer words of comfort through the online guestbook, kindly visit the funeral home website at, www.burroughsfh.com Burroughs Funeral Home & Cremation Services, (843) 651-1440) is honored to assist the family.
