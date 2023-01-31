Edward G. Lummer RUTLAND — Edward G. Lummer, 92, of Rutland, passed away peacefully on Jan. 26, 2023, at the McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester, VT. He was born on Oct. 24, 1930, in Paterson, NJ, the son of George and Katherine (Clark) Lummer. Edward received his Bachelor of Arts from Montclair State University in 1954. He was then drafted into the United States Army where he served in France for 2 years. Edward went on to complete his Master of Business Administration from Fairleigh Dickinson University in 1962. Edward moved to Rutland where he was Finance Manager of GE Aviation for many years until his retirement in 1991. Over the course of Edward’s life, he enjoyed baseball in his younger years and later, skiing and golf. He was surrounded by his loving family whom he cherished and loved greatly. Edward is survived by a daughter, Thea Smet (Chris) of Milton; 3 sons, Hillary Lummer of Bow, NH, Timothy Ward (Melissa) of Florence, VT, David Ward (Mandy) of Whitehall, NY; a brother, Robert Lummer (Lois) of Roseville, MN; a sister, Carol Lord of Fort Pierce, FL; 9 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren; nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his wife, Claudette Lummer, a daughter Brett Lummer, and a son Scott Ward. A graveside service will be held in the Spring of 2023 at St. Bridget Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the McClure Miller Respite House 3113 Roosevelt Highway, Colchester VT 05446 in Ed’s name. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
