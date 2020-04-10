Edward J. "Babe" Pomainville RUTLAND — Edward John “ Babe” Pomainville Jr., 88, of Rutland and a former longtime resident of Pitttsford, died Monday evening April 6, 2020, at the Meadows in Rutland. He was born on March 23, 1932, on the family farm in Pittsford, the son of Edward John and Emma Agnes (Hance) Pomainville. Mr. Pomainville grew up on the family farm, “Valley View Farm,” in Pittsford. After his graduation from Pittsford High School in 1950, he worked alongside his father on the farm until 1960, when he purchased it from his parents. He continued to operate the farm until his retirement in 1986. The farm became the Pomainville Wildlife Manage Area in 2004 for all to enjoy. Babe took great pride in keeping his farm pristine, and any traveler on Route 7, north or south, couldn't help but turn their head to this picturesque scene. In addition to farming, he spent time selling tractors, seed corn and dairy feed supplements to other farmers in Rutland and Addison counties. He always said, "You can learn a lot from what other farmers are doing to be a better dairyman." He was awarded the Vermont Dairyman of the Year in 1980. He was a director of the Rutland Natural Resources Conservation District and helped create the canal from West Rutland to Castleton. Mr. Pomainville enjoyed visiting with family and friends, taking pictures, singing, dancing, and loving his cats. Survivors include daughters, Bonnie Baird of North Chittenden; Gail Speers of Avon, Connecticut; Kathy Pomainville of Newington, Connecticut; Lori Coates of Sarasota, Florida; Julie Williams of West Simsbury, Connecticut; a son, Edward John Pomainville III of Rutland; eight grandchildren; nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by two sisters, Agnes Lajeunesse and Cecilia Capen; and brothers, Archie, Leslie, Kenneth and Lawrence Pomainville. Gratitude to The Meadows for their excellent care. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by the Barnard Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region or the Rutland County Humane Society.
