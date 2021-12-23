Edward J. Bethel FAIR HAVEN — Edward Joseph Bethel, 65, died Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. He was born Dec. 16, 1956, in Rutland, the son of Paul F. and Anna (Havtur) Bethel. He graduated in 1976 from Fair Haven High School. Mr. Bethel had been employed by Brandon Training School, then for 20 years by the State of Vermont Department of Social Welfare and for 20 years by Price Chopper in West Rutland and Rutland stores until retiring in 2015. He enjoyed NASCAR and was a New England Patriots and New York Yankees fan. Survivors include his companion, Jennifer Milo, of Pittsford; four sons, Daniel and Edward Bethel, both of Rutland, Michael Bethel, of Kentucky, Timothy Bethel, of Richmond; four granddaughters, a grandson; three sisters, Maryjane Spaulding, Sandra Cummings, Colleen Greiner, all of Fair Haven; nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, Robert Bethel, in 1963. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery. Arrangements are by Durfee Funeral Home in Fair Haven. Memorial contributions may be made to Susan G. Komen, Dept. 41831, P.O. Box 650309, Dallas, TX 75265
