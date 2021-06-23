Edward J. Sicard Jr. STORRS, Conn. — Edward J. Sicard Jr., of Storrs, Connecticut, formerly of Vermont and Coventry, Connecticut, died on June 19, 2021, at Windham Hospital. He was husband to the late Doris M. (Lanier) Sicard. Born on Aug. 23, 1930, in Hartford, Connecticut, he was the son of the late Edward J. Sicard Sr. and Gladys (Michaels) Sicard. He served his country with the 3rd District U.S. Naval Reserves, the U.S. Air Force, the CTANG 103rd Fighter Group and during the Korean conflict. He retired from Mobil Oil Corp. in 1985 and the Atlas Oil Co. in 1992. He then moved to Vermont and returned to Connecticut in 2005. Edward volunteered for many organizations, including as a den father for South Windsor, Connecticut, Cub Scouts; at the Windham Community Hospital on the Building Committee; Senior Center, Coventry, Connecticut; a board member of McSweeney Senior Center, Willimantic, Connecticut; also at the Senior Center, Mansfield, Connecticut; the Rutland, Vermont, Regional Medical Center. He was also a grandfather tutor at Poultney, Vermont, Elementary School; a member of the Poultney Young at Heart Senior Center; and zone captain at Lake St. Catherine, Poultney, Vermont. Edward also enjoyed his hobbies, including carpentry and singing in a variety of church choirs. He is survived by his four sons, Steven and wife Lisa, of Colchester, Connecticut, Donald and his wife, Deborah, of Denver, Colorado, Daniel and his wife, Sharon, of Coventry, Connecticut, and his son, James, of Manchester, Connecticut; eight grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; and many nephews and a niece. He was predeceased by his sister, Beverly Church. Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on June 24, 2021, at St. Maurice Church, 32 Hebron Road, Bolton, Connecticut, followed by burial with military honors in the Bolton Center Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Coventry Connecticut Senior Center, 1712 Main St., Coventry, CT 06238. To leave a memory or message of condolence, please visit www.holmeswatkins.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.