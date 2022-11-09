Edward J. Surridge CLARENDON — We are having a celebration of life for Edward John Surridge, Ed, Lumberjack (CB Handle) "Big Ed", on November 12th, 2022 at 11am. This will be a potluck so please bring snacks or goodies to share while sharing stories about how you knew Ed. This will be held at the Rutland Area Christian School at 112 Lincoln Avenue, Rutland, VT. Any questions please contact Melissa at 802-774-8278. Thank you and hope to see you there.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.