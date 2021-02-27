Edward J. Woodbury CASTLETON — Edward J. Woodbury, 92, passed away peacefully Feb. 24, 2021, at his residence in Castleton, surrounded by his children. He was born May 6, 1928, on the home farm in Castleton, the son of Charles H. and Sadie (McLaughlin) Woodbury. Edward received his education in Castleton and West Rutland schools. He entered the United States Army in 1950, was stationed in Germany during the Korean conflict and honorably discharged in 1952. Edward married Joan Russell on Sept. 11, 1955. He was a lifelong truck driver working for several companies before joining his father and brother in the family mail contracting business until his retirement in 1995. Edward enjoyed gardening, his trips blueberry picking in Goshen with his longtime neighbor and friend, Bob Traverse, and sitting on his front porch watching his friends and neighbors drive by. He is survived by his children, Edward (Cathy) Woodbury of Cornish, New Hampshire, and their children, Caitlin and Bryan, Pam (Royce) Andrus of Claremont, New Hampshire, and their children, Kristy and Kimberly, Dr. Mark (Suzanne) Woodbury of Rutland and their children, Erik and Ethan; by his adopted daughter and caregiver, Sue (Traverse) Moore; by his sisters, Betty Drake, Cathleen Ferland, Emily Nilges and Lucille Durham; by his brother-in-law, Gary (Janet) Holden, and sister-in-law, Margaret Russell. Edward was predeceased by his parents; by his wife, Joan, in 1977; and his siblings, Charles B. Woodbury, Rita Michaud, Mary McClure, Theresa Teegardin and Joan Briggs. Per his wishes, there will be no visiting hours. A private family service will be held at a later date followed by a public celebration of his life. The family would like to thank the staff of the Dialysis Department at Rutland Regional Medical Center for the care they provided to him where he was known as “Handsome Ed.” Memorial contribution maybe to the Edward Woodbury Memorial Fund at TD Bank, 89 Merchants Row, Rutland, VT 05701, which will go to the Rutland Dialysis Center. Arrangements are under the direction of the Ducharme Funeral Home Inc. Online condolences at: www.ducharmefuneralhome.com.
