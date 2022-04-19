Edward K. Porter WALLINGFORD — Edward Kenneth Porter, 67, died Sunday, April 17, 2022, at Lenny Burke’s Farm in Wallingford. He was born Sept. 4, 1954, in Saranac Lake, New York, the son of Leo and Alice (Proctor) Porter. He grew up in Lawrence, Massachusetts. Mr. Porter was a communicant at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Brandon. He enjoyed riding his bike and was an avid fisherman. Survivors include his guardian, Jonathan Porter, of Montpelier; five siblings, Donald Porter, of Middlebury, Paul Porter, of Bristol, Rita Deforest, Fredrick and Evelyn Porter, all of Lawrence, Massachusetts; several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by three siblings, James, Mary and Kathleen Porter. The funeral Mass will be 11 a.m. Friday, April 22, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Brandon, with the Rev. Maurice Moreau, pastor, as celebrant. Burial will follow in Pine Hill Cemetery. Arrangements are by Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
