Edward K. Porter WALLINGFORD — The funeral Mass for Edward Kenneth Porter, 67, who died April 17, 2022, was celebrated Friday, April 22, at Our Lady of Good Help Catholic Church in Brandon. The Rev. Maurice Moreau, pastor, was celebrant. Stu James was organist and soloist. Burial followed in Pine Hill Cemetery in Brandon. Arrangements were by Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
