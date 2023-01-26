Edward K. Reiman RUTLAND — Edward K. Reiman, D.D.S., passed away on January 19, 2023, at age 98. He arrived in Rutland in 1949 and practiced dentistry here in Rutland until 2004. His dental specialty was the diagnosis and treatment of TMJ/TMD disorders. He lectured all over the United States and Canada on the subject, and also authored a highly regarded textbook book used by dental practitioners. Dr. Reiman served as the President of the Vermont State Dental Society and multiple other professional associations, and was on the Dartmouth Hitchcock Dental and Neurology staff, the Rutland Hospital Medical staff, and the staff of multiple other Rutland area medical/dental organizations. In addition to his professional activities, Dr. Reiman was the first Chairman of the Rutland City Police Commission. He also served as Chairman of the Vermont State Colleges Board of Trustees, President of the Rutland Chamber of Commerce, and President of the Rutland Rotary Club. He received the Man of the Year Award of the Rutland Chamber of Commerce “For his leadership in the encouragement of Higher Education Opportunity.” Ed and Enid were married for 72 years, had two children, four grandchildren, and three great grandchildren. They lead a blessed life together for all those years.
