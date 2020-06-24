Edward K. Slavin RUTLAND — Edward K. Slavin passed away on Nov. 8, 2019, due to his battle with cancer. Eddie was surrounded by his longtime companion, Marion E. Bourn, and the rest of his surviving loving family and friends by his bedside during his final hours before going home to meet his Heavenly Father. Services will be held graveside on Sunday, June 28, 2020, at 1 p.m. in the East Dorset Village Cemetery where his final resting place will be with his loving mother, Doloris Slavin Markey.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.