Edward L. Carter PITTSFORD — Edward Lema Carter, age 84, passed away Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. in Palm Coast, Florida. Ed was born in Rutland on Aug. 16, 1936. He was the son of Lema F. and Mabel (Fuller) Carter. He was a lifelong resident of Pittsford. He graduated from Pittsford High School. Along with his son, Harry, he owned and operated L.F. Carter Inc., working many years for the Proctor Marble Co. and then Omya Inc. He was a master machinist, had many stories of “The Old Days” and the different pieces of equipment he had run. He semi-retired in the early-1990s, and wintered in Flagler Beach, Florida. He enjoyed motorhome travels, camping in Rochester at the family camp, boating on the inland waterway and four-wheeling with “The Basin Gang.” He is survived by his wife, Betty Buggen, whom he married Dec. 29, 2004, at the Unity Church in Ormond, Florida; two daughters, Nancy Prevatt (Jeff) of St. Augustine, Florida, and Kathleen Carter of Pittsford; a daughter-in-law, Kelly Wyman Carter of Pittsford; his grandchildren, Lema, Edward and Michael Carter, Angela Jeffrey, Rebecca, Jerimiah and Samantha Didio; and several great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his first wife and mother of his children, Susan (Pearson) Carter; two sons, Lema Carter and Harry Carter; his daughter, Karen Didio; two sisters, Barbara Kingsley and Mary Helen Carter. The graveside committal service and burial will take place at a later date in the family lot in Woodlawn Cemetery in Rochester. Memorial gifts, in lieu of flowers, may be made in his memory to Pittsford First Response Squad, P.O. Box 433, Pittsford, VT 05763. Arrangements are under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
