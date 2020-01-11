Edward L. Hewes Sr. BENSON — Edward L. Hewes Sr., 77, of Benson, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Jan. 8, 2020, at Tufts Medical Center in Boston, MA. He was born on March 3, 1942, in Bennington. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his family Edward is survived by his wife, Corinne; three sons and two daughters; 12 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by a granddaughter. Per his wishes, there will be no public services.
