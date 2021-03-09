Edward L. Kimball RALEIGH, N.C. — On Tuesday, March 2, 2021, Edward LeRoy Kimball peacefully passed away in his sleep within the comfort of his home after a courageous battle with cancer. Ed was born July 5, 1949, to LeRoy Willard Kimball and Theresa (Counter) Kimball in Middlebury, Vermont. He was predeceased by his father, LeRoy, in 1966, and his mother, Theresa, in 1965; sister, Joyce Ann Newton, in 2019; sister, Diana Joan Du Prey, in 2021. Ed is survived by his son, LeRoy Kimball and wife Amanda Kimball and their children, Raven, Jett, Phoenyx and Hawk Kimball, residing in Raleigh, North Carolina. Also survived by brother-in-law, Richard Du Prey of Rutland, Vermont; two nephews, Eric Du Prey of Chittenden, Vermont, with children Kara, and Kelly and Dylan Newton of Saratoga Springs, New York; two nieces, Theresa Reynolds and husband Ron of North Clarendon, Vermont, with children Ross, Rachel, and Regan and Christy Newton of Mesa, Arizona, with Gary Broadbent, Katelyn and child Nathan; lifelong friends, William and Janice Arquette of Waddington, New York. Also, so many cousins, family and close friends. Ed had a long career as a carpenter/supervisor with various construction companies working in many different states, doing remodels, building single family homes, condominiums, commercial buildings, high-rises, and everything in-between. Ed had a long stay with John A. Russell Corp, in Rutland, Vermont, and Choate Construction in Raleigh, North Carolina. He was a very hard working, dedicated, true craftsman who focused on quality with anything that he constructed. Ed attended Proctor schools and graduated from Vergennes High School. He was married for 32 years to Bobbie Kimball beginning in 1977. Ed loved playing and watching all sports, hunting, fishing, boating, snowmobiling, and all motorsports. Most of all, he enjoyed any activities involving family and friends. All those around him knew that he was not big on words but had a huge heart. Ed was always willing to help. Take pride in what you do, have confidence in yourself and others, do things right the first time, show respect, appreciate, and do the best with what you have, always stand up for those who have a hard time standing up for themselves, and always lend a hand to those who need help. These were just a few of the things that Ed lived his life by. Ed preferred not to have a sad service but instead, a happy celebration of his life “party” with all friends and family. A late spring/summer celebration of Ed's life will be determined later.
