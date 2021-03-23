Edward L. King BENSON — Edward L. "Ed" King, 79, of Benson and formerly a longtime resident of North Clarendon, died Sunday evening, March 21, 2021, at the Meadows at East Mountain in Rutland Town. Ed was born on March 25, 1941, in St. Albans, the son of Roland and Helen (Underwood) King. He graduated from Bellows Free Academy in 1959 and then enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving aboard the USS Lake Champlain prior to his honorable discharge in 1963. After his service, Ed graduated from Champlain College. He married Patricia Faye Hunt on June 6, 1964, in St. Albans. Ed was an officer for Vermont Electric Power Co. (VELCO) for over 30 years until his retirement. He lived in North Clarendon for many years before relocating to Benson in 2016. Ed enjoyed hiking, especially on Vermont's Long Trail, with his canine friends and loved serving as the family photographer. He was always willing to beat you at any game of cards you choose! Survivors include his wife, Patricia; a daughter, Karen Shields and her husband, Kirk, of Benson; a son, Thomas King and his wife, Beth, of Florence, Kentucky; a cherished granddaughter, Emily Shields of Benson; four sisters, Betty Powell, Winifred Pilon, Sandra Manning, all of St. Albans, Virginia Hilliker of Essex Junction; a brother, Chester King of St. Albans; and several nieces and nephews. There will be no public services. Burial will be in the Cedar Grove Cemetery in Fair Haven. Arrangements are by the Durfee Funeral Home, 119 North Main St., Fair Haven. Contributions in Ed's memory may be made to the Meadows Sunshine Fund, 240 Gables Place, Rutland, VT 05701.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.