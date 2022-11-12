Edward Laakso RUTLAND — Edward Laakso, 70 of Ludlow and Rutland, died unexpectedly on November 9, 2022. He was born on October 28, 1952 in Springfield, Vermont, the son of Frank and Leona Laakso. Eddie brought joy to the people he met with his honest innocence, paying compliments to everyone. He loved every holiday and had many interests: music, watches, stuffed animals, old tv shows, the wind, coffee and much more. He had many friends through the Community Access Program in Rutland, an organization that brought a high quality of life to the developmentally disabled. His parents predeceased him. He is survived by three sisters: Sylvia (John) Witalec, Linda Hill and Irene (Dennis) Pearson, along with many loving nieces and nephews as well as his caregivers and a special family friend, Kamelia Wierzbicki. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, November 14, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Bridget’s Parish in West Rutland, Vermont with the Rev. Igweonus Romanus officiating. Interment will follow in Pleasant View Cemetery in Ludlow. Arrangements are under the direction of the Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield.
