Edward Martel ORWELL — Edward Goodnow Martel, age 95, passed away Thursday, February 16, 2023, at Helen Porter Healthcare and Rehab, Middlebury, VT. Ed was born in Westfield, MA on July 30, 1927. He was the son of Eugene and Eddith (Goodnow) Martel. He grew up in Westfield (MA) where he received his education. On June 10, 1946 he married Marjorie Kimberley, of Orwell, his bride of 70 years. He was a veteran of WW II having served in the United States Navy. Following his honorable discharge he came to Orwell, VT. Ed’s wish from the time he graduated from high school was, as he put it, “to make good,” and that he did! Ed and his father in law, Warren, built a number of homes in the Orwell area. Later, he worked for the United States Postal Service for many years retiring in 1987. Following retirement from the USPS, he worked at Brandon Lumber for several years. Ed was a long time loyal member of Independence Masonic Lodge in Orwell, and the First Congregational Church of Orwell. He served on the local Board of Education, was a Boy Scout Leader, and an umpire for the local baseball team. He was an integral part of the Memorial Day Parade Committee, the Orwell Fire Department, and Orwell First Response. Right up until the time of his death, Ed was an avid reader, and a faithful Boston Red Sox fan. He enjoyed many years as a sugar maker with his family. After the Martel family shut down their sugaring operation, Mike Christian and family, of Orwell, continued the operation for which Ed was so grateful! Ed loved his many friends and family with all his heart, and they loved him. He is survived by four sons: Wayne (Shelley), Glenn, Gordon (Pam), and Neil (Nancy). Ed is also survived by his brother, George; grandchildren, Kurt, Megan, Kyle, Colby, Riley, and Kacey; niece Marcia (Stephen), nephew Brian (Jetty) and their children. He was predeceased by his wife; Marjorie Martel in August 2018. A Celebration of Life for both Ed and wife, Marjorie, is planned for later this spring. Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers may be made, in Ed's memory to: Helen Porter Nursing Home Improvement Project, for the beautification of the outdoor courtyard, a very special place to Ed where each day he would salute the flag, spend time in prayer, and visit with family, friends, and staff. Donations by mail can be made to: Helen Porter Rehab and Nursing, ℅ Porter Medical Center, Office of Development, 115 Porter Drive, Middlebury, VT 05753, or online: Porter Nursing Home website via the donations link. Please note on donation that this should benefit the courtyard project. With gratitude, Ed’s family wish to thank everyone at Helen Porter for their love and care of our beloved father, father-in-law, and grandfather. Ed was family to them, and they were family to him! Arrangements are under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral home in Brandon.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.