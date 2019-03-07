Edward M. Bird FOREST DALE — Edward Michael Bird, born January 1, 1946 to Stanley and Edith (Picucci) Bird, passed away March 2, 2019. Ed was the loving husband of Dorothy (Buzzell) Bird for nearly 54 years, father to Glenn Bird and Stacey Edmunds, grandfather to Maia Edmunds, Alia Edmunds, Skyler Bird, Regan Bird, Kelsey and Jeff Foley and great grandfather to Noah Sandoval and Melody Foley. Calling hours will be held March 11, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at Miller and Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon. For a complete obituary please visit www.millerandketchamfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.