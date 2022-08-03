Edward P. Loso Sr. GLENNVILLE, GA — Edward Paul Loso, Sr, 64 years old of Glennville, GA passed away peacefully on July 27th in Savannah, GA. Edward was born on Feb 21, 1958 in Proctor VT , son of Arthur J Loso, Jr. and Rose ( Johnson) Loso. He graduated from Proctor high School class of 1977. He faithfully served in the US Army for over 20 years before retirement. He also worked at Carris Reels in Rutland, VT for many years . He enjoyed spending his time with family and friends , especially spending everyday with his cousins Dave and Soni Johnson . He was an avid New England Patriots and New York Yankees fan . He was predeceased by his father Arthur J Loso Jr. and his brother Raymond ( Ramone ) Loso and his loving dog Tedy . He is survived by his loving wife and high school sweetheart of 45 yrs, Linda (Tanner) Loso, his mother Rose Loso and his 3 children, daughter Stephanie Fisher and husband Travis , his son Edward Loso Jr and his girlfriend Meghan Muir , his daughter Crystal Thomson and her husband Gareth. He is also survived by his brothers Gary and his girlfriend Jean, Bernie and his wife Tawny along with his 3 sisters Theresa, her husband Donald , Helen, Michelle and her husband Marvin . He is also survived by 7 grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Per Edwards’s wishes there will be no services and he will be cremated. In Lieu of flowers please make a donation to your local animal Shelter as we knew how much he loved animals. Arrangements are entrusted with Brannen Kennedy Funeral Home in Glennville Ga. Online condolences to Ed’s family may be posted at www. brannenkennedy.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.