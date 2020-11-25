Edward R. Chisamore rites RUTLAND — The private memorial service for Edward Roy Chisamore, 70, was held Monday at Aldous Funeral Home. Pastor Joel Tate officiated. The vocalist was Pat Crossman. A eulogy was by his sons, Trevor and Matthew Chisamore. Burial followed in Tinmouth Cemetery. Military honors were provided by Rutland American Legion Post #31 Color Guard with taps sounded by Steve Kipp and the flag was presented by Ron Fairbanks. Memorial contributions may be made to Dodge House, 95 Crescent St., Rutland, VT 05701.
