Edward R. Chisamore RUTLAND — Edward Roy Chisamore, 70, died Nov. 18, 2020, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. He was born Nov. 13, 1950, in Westminster, the son of Roy E. and Ione (Merrill) Chisamore. He graduated from Wallingford High School. Mr. Chisamore enlisted in the U.S. Army serving during the Vietnam War until his honorable discharge. He married Sharon O’Keefe June 30, 1973, in East Wallingford. He was employed by MetroMail for 37 years as a machinist. For the last 10 years, he worked at Hubbardton Forge. Mr. Chisamore enjoyed NASCAR and working with wood and metal. Survivors include his wife of Rutland; three children, Alicia Chisamore of Schenectady, New York, Trevor Chisamore of Rutland and Matthew Chisamore of Pittsford; his mother of Rutland; two siblings, Nancy Gankiecz of Rutland and James Chisamore of North Carolina; six grandchildren; nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a son, Nathaniel Chisamore, in 1992. Services will be private. Burial with military honors will be in Tinmouth Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Dodge House, 95 Crescent St., Rutland, VT 05701. Arrangements are by Aldous Funeral Home.
