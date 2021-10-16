Edward R. Little MENDON — Edward Royal Little passed away from natural causes with his loving daughter by his side, on Oct. 11, 2021. In slowly declining health for some time, he was being watched over by the caring staff at Berlin Meadows for the last few weeks of his life. He was 82 years old. Ed was born on Nov. 3, 1938, in Woodsville, New Hampshire. He was the first of three sons for Irene and Kenneth Little of East Ryegate, Vermont. Ed was soon followed by his brother, Scott, and then a few years later, his youngest brother, John. Woodsville, New Hampshire, had the closest hospital for the little Northeast Kingdom town of East Ryegate, but though Ed was born in New Hampshire, he was also a true Vermonter through and through. He had many fond memories of being a boy in East Ryegate and working on the beautiful farm across the street. He would reminisce about helping to bring in the hay and driving the team of horses up the high-drive into the loft. He had a great appreciation for Vermont farms, barns and their histories, especially the short-lived round barns of Vermont. A beautiful example, the Moore Round Barn, can be seen just up the road from East Ryegate, in McIndoe Falls. (Another was moved to and preserved at the Shelburne Museum and serves as their entrance to this day.) Many years later, Ed would return to East Ryegate to watch as they disassembled the high-drive barn he worked at in his youth, but he was reassured by the fact it was to be moved, rebuilt and restored. Edward graduated from Wells River High School in 1956. He went on to attend the University of Vermont as a Political Science major. There, he would make many friends, joining the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity, and he would meet his lifelong love, Barbara Ann Evans. During a class they shared, she made a funny remark to him, they shared their first (of many) laughs, and the rest, as they say, is history. They both graduated from UVM in 1960 and Barb and Ed were married in Dummerston, Vermont, on June 24, 1961. They lived for a short time in Boston, where they followed in his grandparents’ footsteps by running a rooming house while Ed took further college courses. But they soon decided to return to Vermont where he took a position as a history teacher at Otter Valley Union High School in Brandon. The year 1969 saw more exciting changes for them as they began building a house in Mendon with a beautiful view of Rutland valley and the mountains beyond. Also, that May, before they had even finished their new home, their first and only child, Janipher Ann, arrived. Ed (Mr. Little, or Mr. Ed) spent his entire career at Otter Valley Union High School helping to educate and shape the minds of youths in many ways. He was a teacher, a guidance counselor and, after earning a Master's degree in Administration at Castleton State College, ultimately, the high school principal before he retired in 1999. Through the years, even after he retired, Ed would also coach girls' softball both at Otter Valley and at Proctor High School. He always enjoyed playing and watching baseball and softball and wanted to coach others who enjoyed the game, too. He was also a Boston Red Sox fan through thick and thin. After he could no longer coach, Ed greatly enjoyed going to see softball games, and followed Barb’s cousin’s daughter, Kayla Wood, and her successful pitching career through high school and into college. Later in their lives when Barbara became ill, Edward devoted himself to caring for her. He made sure she had everything she needed, which ensured she could stay at home with him until just before she passed in 2014. When he was a young boy in the 1940s, Ed’s maternal grandparents, Henry and Nettie Roberts, moved to Boston. His mom, Irene, would take her three boys to visit them, buying them all tickets on the Boston and Maine “Allouette” steam train out of the Woodsville Station to Boston. These trips would have a lifelong impact on him. The moment young “Eddie” saw the huge, gleaming, black engine, with hissing steam leaking from the pistons and smoke billowing out of the stack from the roaring fire within, he was in love. For the rest of his life, his love for trains would only grow, and every chance he had to see an engine or ride on the rails, he would seize the opportunity. In his teens, he worked at the little country store right next to the rails in East Ryegate and would love to watch the trains go by. Later, when B&M introduced the shining, stainless steel, streamline train “The Flying Yankee,” it only furthered his admiration. He would later share this love with his daughter, Janipher, and supported her and encouraged her to take an illustration course at Castleton State College, where she created the book, “Eddie’s Big Train Adventure,” to try to capture some of the magic of her dad’s boyhood train journeys. In his later years, Ed would bring her, his son-in-law, Mark, and grandson, Luke, on many more train adventures, making wonderful family memories. Edward was predeceased by his wife, Barbara; his parents, Irene and Kenneth; and his brothers, Scott and John. He leaves behind his daughter, Janipher Kane, son-in-law Mark Kane, grandson Luke; sister-in-law Virginia Little, niece Launie Kettler with her family, nephew Scott Little with his family; and many friends. Ed, we know you are with Barb again, riding the rails to new far-off destinations. Whenever we hear a train horn echoing through the beautiful mountains of Vermont, we’ll always think of you with love and smile. Due to the pandemic, Edward’s burial will be in Barbara’s hometown of Dummerston at a future date. But Ed’s family suggests that his friends could honor his memory (when it’s safe) by enjoying a ride with family on a scenic train tour in Vermont or New Hampshire, sharing a meal with friends at a local diner, getting a creemee with someone you love or just going for a drive and enjoying the beautiful state of Vermont. Also, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, Foundation Processing, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
