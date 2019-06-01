Edward S. Adams CLARENDON — A “Celebration of Life” for Edward Scott Adams, 70, sponsored by the Rutland County Maple Producers, will be Saturday, June 8, 2019, 11 a.m. at the Maple Sugar House, Vermont State Fair in Rutland. The event is potluck with pork, hamburgers and hot dogs provided. Please bring a side dish to share and a non-alcoholic beverage of your choice. Edward died Saturday evening, Nov. 10, 2018, at the Rutland Regional Medical Center, after a courageous year-and-a-half recovering from a brain stem stroke in June 2017. A private graveside service was held in the East Clarendon Cemetery. Survivors include his wife, Linda, of Clarendon; four children Grant Richard Adams (Deborahlee), of Castleton, Scott Balch Adams, of Clarendon, Melissa Adams Catellier (David), of Cuttingsville, and Laurie Lee Adams Himes (Andrew), of Colchester; seven grandchildren; mother-in-law, Alice Manley, of Proctor; a brother, Carroll Adams (Bev), of Shrewsbury; a sister-in-law, Patricia Adams, of Rutland; nieces and nephews. Memorial contributions may be made to the Rutland County Maple Producers Association.
