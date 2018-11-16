Edward Scott Adams CLARENDON - Edward Scott Adams, 70, of Clarendon, died Saturday evening, Nov. 10, 2018, at the Rutland Regional Medical Center, after a courageous year-and-a-half recovering from a brain stem stroke in June 2017. He was born on Jan. 6, 1948, in Rutland, the son of Wayne and Elsie (Balch) Adams. Mr. Adams graduated from the Rutland High School in 1966 and he married Linda Lee Manley on July 6, 1968, in Proctor. In 1970, Mr. Adams graduated from Keene State College with a bachelor’s degree in Industrial Arts. He then entered the Vermont State Plumbing Apprenticeship program where he earned the Apprentice of the Year in 1974 and later obtained his Master Plumber License. He taught at the Green Mountain High School from 1974 to 1977. He established a plumbing and heating business that he operated for many years, as well as operated a beef farm, harvested hay and produced maple syrup. He passionately loved his wife of 50 years, his four children and his seven grandchildren. He enjoyed the White Mountains, Clark’s Trading Post, black bears and working in the sugar house at the Vermont State Fair. Mr. Adams was a longtime member of the Home Builders Association and the Rutland County Maple Producers where he served on the Board of Directors for many years. Survivors include his wife, Linda, of Clarendon; four children Grant Richard Adams and wife Deborahlee, of Castleton, Scott Balch Adams, of Clarendon, Melissa Lin Catellier and husband David and Laurie Lee Himes and husband Andrew, of Colchester; seven grandchildren Harley Morgan Adams, Francis Edward Adams, Wyatt Richard Adams, Adara Mae Catellier, Kahlan Marie Catellier, Ariana Rae Himes and Calvin Sterner Himes; mother-in-law, Alice Manley, of Proctor; a brother, Carroll Adams and wife Bev, of Shrewsbury; a sister-in-law, Patricia Adams; nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents; two brothers Alvah Adams in March 2018 and Ulysses Balch Adams; father-in-law, Richard Manley; and a sister-in-law, Eunice Adams. Private graveside services will be in the East Clarendon Cemetery. A celebration of his life will be held in the spring after sugaring season. Memorial contributions may be made to the Rutland County Maple Producers Association, C/O Aldous Funeral Home, 44 North Main St., Rutland, VT 05701.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.