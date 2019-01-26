Edward T. Merrow Jr. MOUNT TABOR — Edward T. Merrow Jr. died on Jan. 23, 2019, with his family by his side. He was born on May 3, 1947, in Bennington, the son of Edward T. Merrow Sr. and Hazel (Gorton) Merrow. He received his early education in Danby and graduated from Wallingford High School. From high school, Ed enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served in the Vietnam War as a Seabee. Ed worked as a carpenter in his early career and later started his own business as a carpenter and general contractor. He was also a sugarmaker for more than 40 years. Ed was a member of American Legion Post 52 in Wallingford; lifetime member Harned-Fowler VFW Post 6471 in Manchester; and a member of the Rutland County Maple Producers, where he served many years on the board of directors and volunteered his time in the Vermont State Fair sugarhouse making maple products. For more than 20 years, he and Gloria volunteered in the kitchen at the Vermont Maple Festival in St. Albans where he met so many great friends. He was also a member and past chief of the Danby-Mount Tabor Volunteer Fire Company for more than 40 years. Ed was very proud of the hundreds of ribbons he won at the Vermont Farm Show, Maple Festival and State Fair for his syrup and maple products. He loved being in the woods, hunting, fishing, sugaring, catching up with old friends and spending time with family, especially his grandsons. He also enjoyed hunting adventures with great friends. Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Gloria-Jean Davis Merrow; daughters Michelle (Dana) Heleba, of Danby, and Nichole (Mark) Degenstein, of Lethbridge, Alberta, Canada; grandsons Phoenix Heleba and Maverick Heleba, both of Danby; many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Mr. Merrow was predeceased by his parents and a sister, Donna (Merrow) Whitman. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 28, at Christ Our Savior (St. Paul’s) Church in Manchester. A gathering will be held after the Mass, at Harned-Fowler VFW Post 6471 in Manchester. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Wallingford American Legion Post 52 or the Danby-Mount Tabor Volunteer Fire Department, c/o Brewster-Shea Funeral Services, P.O. Box 885, Manchester Center, VT 05255. To send condolences, please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com.
