Edward T. Merrow Jr. rites MOUNT TABOR — The funeral Mass for Edward T. Merrow Jr., 71, who died Jan. 23, 2019, was celebrated Monday, Jan. 28, at Christ Our Savior Parish, St Paul's Roman Catholic Church in Manchester Center. The Rev. Hugh Cleary was the celebrant. The eulogy was given by a daughter, Michelle Heleba. Bearers were Thomas Truex, Eric Vernon, Dana and Phoenix Heleba, Steve and Quinton Pearce. A reception followed at Harned-Fowler VFW Post 6471 in Manchester. Organizations represented included the Manchester Fire Department, Danby-Mount Tabor Fire Department, Harned-Fowler VFW Post 6471 and American Legion Post 52 from Wallingford. Burial with military honors will be at a later date in Danby-Scottsville Cemetery. Arrangements were by Brewster-Shea Funeral Home in Manchester Center.
