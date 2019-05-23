Edward T. Merrow rites MOUNT TABOR — The graveside service for Edward T. Merrow Jr., 71, who died Jan. 23, 2019, was held Saturday, May 11, in Danby-Scottsville Cemetery. The Rev. Richard Tinney from Rutland offered committal prayers. Delegations attending included the Patriot Guard. Full military honors were accorded by the U.S. Navy Honor Guard, accompanied by American Legion Post 52 Wallingford. Arrangements were by Brewster-Shea Funeral Home in Manchester Center.
