Edward W. Bemis SEBREE, KY — Edward Walter Bemis, formerly of Weston, passed away in Sebree, KY on November 24, 2021. Edward was born in Londonderry, VT on October 14, 1946, the Son of Archie Bemis and Doris Ethel (Wood) Bemis, who predeceased him. He will be interred in Weston Maple Grove Cemetery. He graduated from Springfield High School in 1966; enlisted in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War and discharged June 1970. He moved to Green Forest, AR as a factory line worker for Tyson’s Chicken. Years later he was transferred to Sebree, KY and continued working for Tyson’s until his retirement. He is survived by his Sister, Dorothy Bemis-Smolen and husband Ronald Smolen. Condolences will be accepted via email: dotsmolen@icloud.com
