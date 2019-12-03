Edward W. Woods FAIR HAVEN — Edward Warren Woods, 64, died unexpectedly Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at his residence. He was born Dec. 26, 1954, in Rutland, the son of Edward E. and Leona (Swann) Woods. He graduated in 1972 from Proctor High School. Mr. Woods married Laura Drinkwine Oct. 27, 2001. He was employed for over 20 years as a machinist at General Electric Co. until his retirement. He enjoyed the Snoopy character. Survivors include his wife, of Fair Haven; two siblings Glenda Senecal, of Chittenden, Glenn Woods, of Hubbardton; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Mr. Woods was predeceased by his parents and a brother, Roland Woods. There will be no calling hours. The memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Hubbardton Liberty Church, 5877 Monument Hill Road, Hubbardton. Memorial contributions may be made to Feline Connection, P.O. Box 567, Rutland, VT 05702, www.thefelineconnection.org. Arrangements are by Durfee Funeral Home.
