Edwin Donald Farrar CAVENDISH — Edwin Donald Farrar, 97, died Dec. 27, 2018, in Stockbridge, GA. He was born Dec. 24, 1921, in Cavendish, the son of Ed and Edna (Booth) Farrar. He graduated from Chester High School. Mr. Farrar served in the Army Air Force during World War II. He married Virginia Stocker in Cavendish. Edwin was employed at Bryant Grinder in Springfield and General Electric in Rutland. He retired in 1981. He enjoyed traveling so much he become a lifetime member of AAA and spent many winters in Tampa, FL, with his wife. He loved camping and was a member of the Good Sam's Camping Club. He spent many hours playing horseshoes and shuffleboard and he loved dancing. He loved to make others smile and he loved having fun. His sense of humor was disarming and as a result, he never met a stranger; he was quite social and easily developed acquaintances and friends. His favorite thing to do was play cards with family and friends. Survivors include his sons John Farrar, of Stockbridge, GA, and Ken Farrar, of Proctorsville, VT; his four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife, Virginia; his son, Edwin Jr.; and his daughter, Patricia Winot. There will be a service at a later date in the Cavendish Village Cemetery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.