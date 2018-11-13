Edwin E. Coddington RUTLAND - Edwin E. Coddington, 97, formerly of Poultney, died Wednesday evening, Nov. 7, 2018, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. He was born Aug. 2, 1921, in Mount Horeb, Warren Township, NJ, the son of Ruben and Sarah (VanNest) Coddington. Edwin was a graduate of Bound Brook High School, class of 1941. He enlisted in the United States Army serving with the 24th Fighter Squadron 26th Fighter Command during WWII. He served in the Panama Canal Zone from Sept. 1942 to Jan. 1946. Edwin was a carpenter for many years working with the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America Local Union 254 NJ. He is survived by his children Kathryn Kaminski and husband Rick, of Plymouth, VT, and David Coddington and wife Bonnie Van Gaalen, of Fruita, CO; by his grandchildren Holly Coddington, Christopher Coddington, Sarah Adams and Amy Kaminski; and by two great-grandchildren. Edwin was predeceased by his parents; brothers William and Harold; and his wife, Charlotte Mae Coddington, who died March 26, 2013. Edwin and Charlotte were married Dec. 7, 1946. Graveside service will be held in the spring in the Poultney Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Roberts-Aubin Funeral Home. Online condolences at www.robertsaubinfuneralhome.com.
