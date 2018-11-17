Edwin H. Atwood POULTNEY - Edwin Harold Atwood, 69, died Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at his residence in Catskill, New York. He was born April 9, 1949, in Rutland. He graduated from Poultney High School. Mr. Atwood was a lifelong volunteer firefighter, serving in Granville, New York, and then in Leeds, New York. He retired from Columbia County Highway Dept. as a senior diesel mechanic. He enjoyed building midget racecars that he showed at Rutland Area Vehicles Enthusiasts Club. He later co-owned Atwood’s Racing helping his sons operate and race modified cars. Survivors include his wife, Eva Atwood, of Catskill; six children Wendy Ross-Atwood, of Milton, Jessica Hillian, of Maryland, Megan Atwood, of Catskill, Edwin "Chris,” Ryan and Mathew Atwood, all of Whitehall, New York; 16 grandchildren, a great-grandson; two sisters Sarah Alt, of Fair Haven, Karen Berger, of Mount Holly; two brothers L. Michael Atwood, of Whitehall, New York, Idris Atwood, of Poultney; nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his mother, Elizabeth “Betty” Atwood, in 2013. The graveside service will be held at noon Saturday, Nov. 24, in Poultney Cemetery, followed by a reception. Memorial contributions may be made to American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202 Arrangements are by Durfee Funeral Home in Fair Haven.
