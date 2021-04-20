Edwin P. Tarbell WALLINGFORD — Edwin Paul Tarbell, formerly of Wallingford, Vermont, died Sunday morning, April 11, 2021. Edwin was born on Jan. 8, 1949, in Rutland, Vermont. He was the third of nine children to Ruth Beatrice Richards Tarbell and Charles Joseph Tarbell. Edwin helped out on the family dairy farm until it stopped operating and continued to use the farm tractor to help his mother keep the family farm in good shape. When he was younger, he and his brother, Nicky, would load hay in the fields and Edwin would drive the Ford Ferguson 9N with the wagon back to the hay barn to unload. He was a wonderful member of whatever community group he became involved with. He could be found at Evie's Store & Deli in Wallingford or at the Rotary Club senior meals. Edwin loved to help setup for the music festivals SolarFest and Harvest Moon, both held in Middletown Springs. He was sure to collect each year’s T-shirt and wore them with pride until they were worn out. He loved to stop by at his brother Glenn’s various construction sites and would help out when needed. He rode a motorcycle for his many trips to see different covered bridges, to go to the Rutland farmers market, Brown's farm stand, and to visit friends and relatives. He was noticeable because he rode by wearing a bright orange vest. On the many back roads he traveled, you could be sure he knew where all the good berry-picking sites were. He was dedicated to watering the flowers at the cemetery. He was also drawn to potlucks, strawberry socials and any place that had sweets. If you happened to meet Edwin for the first time, you would quickly realize what a kindhearted man you were with – a gentle giant with a hearty laugh. And if he opened up for a conversation, you would learn something about a covered bridge or a back road that you never knew about. He will be greatly missed. He was predeceased by his father, Charles, mother Ruth, sister Susan Amy Tarbell, and brother Charles Nicholas Tarbell. He is survived by his siblings/spouses, James and Denise Tarbell, Kate and Ken Fredette, Julia Tarbell, Dale Tarbell, Leslie Tarbell, and Glenn Tarbell and Jeanne Arsenault. A special thank you to the nurses and staff at St. Joseph‘s Kervick Residence for being a tremendously supportive community for him during this current pandemic and for being so loving and attentive during his last few weeks. The family will host a memorial gathering later in the summer.
