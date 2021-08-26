Edwin P. Tarbell WALLINGFORD — On Sept. 11, 2021, a memorial service for Edwin P. Tarbell (d. April 11, 2021) will take place in Wallingford, Vermont, in Green Hill Cemetery from 10-11 a.m. Afterwards, friends and family are invited to Middletown Springs for lunch and sweets (potluck optional) to celebrate Edwin’s life and to share stories. Contact Glenn Tarbell or Kate Fredette for details.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.