Effie M. Brooks rites TINMOUTH — The graveside service for Effie Mae Brooks, 98, who died June 24, 2020, was held Wednesday, July 1, in Riverside Cemetery in Ira. The Rev. William Whiteman of Ira officiated. Great-granddaughters Carly Ward and Daiton Amsden sang a duet. Bonnie Parker read a poem. Remembrances were offered by family and friends. Ceil Scott, chaplain, and Melissa Sanderson, president, of West Rutland American Legion Auxiliary Post #87, offered a service Tuesday. Arrangements were by Tossing Funeral Home.
