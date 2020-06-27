Effie Mae Brooks TINMOUTH — Effie Mae Brooks, 98, died June 24, 2020, at Mt. View Center. She was born July 10, 1921, in Chester, the daughter of Truman and Esther (Parker) Bailey. At age 15 months, she became a foster daughter of Russell and Nettie Fish of Ira. A student in Ira schools, she graduated from West Rutland High School. On May 6, 1938, she married Cloise Brooks. For many years, she worked at Pine Grove Diner and Harry's Restaurant, both in Granville, New York, and retired in December 1997. She then became manager of Green Mountain Senior Meals in Wells, and assisted disabled elders in their homes. An 87-year member of the Ira Baptist Church, she was an 85-year member of the Ira Valley Grange, including 30 years as master, memberships in Killington Pomona, VT State and the National Granges. Also a member of the Auxiliaries of Post #87 American Legion in West Rutland and Post #648 VFW of Rutland. Survivors include her children, Anita Greene of So. Glens Falls, New York; Lonna Burden of Danby; Sharon Johnson of Ocala, Forida; Sheila Armstrong of Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin; Russell Brooks of Tinmouth; and Carroll Brooks of Fair Haven; 24 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren, 16 great-great-grandchildren; plus nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband; son, Robert Brooks; daughter, Daisy Morey; granddaughter, Rebecca Armstrong; 10 sisters and two brothers. Calling hours have been arranged for Tuesday, June 30, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Tossing Funeral Home in Rutland. Social distancing and face masks are encouraged. The graveside service will be held Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at 1 p.m. in Riverside Cemetery in Ira. Memorial contributions may be made to Make-A-Wish Foundation, 431 Pine St., Burlington, VT 05401, or VT Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired, 60 Kimball Ave., Burlington, VT 05401.
