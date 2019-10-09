Eileen Burke Hadeka rites LAKE St. CATHERINE — The celebration of life service for Eileen Burke Hadeka, 96, who died Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, was held Saturday, Oct. 5, at St. Raphael the Archangel Catholic Church in Poultney. Fr. Lourduraja Simeone officiated. Guitarist and vocalist were from the church choir. Words of remembrance were by grandchildren Jacqui Hardenburgh and Andy Hadeka. A reception followed in the church hall. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Poultney Public Library. Arrangements were by Durfee Funeral Home in Fair Haven.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.