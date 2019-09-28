Eileen Burke Hadeka LAKE ST. CATHERINE — Eileen Burke Hadeka, 96, of Lake St. Catherine, passed away peacefully in her home with family by her side on the evening of Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. She requested for her obituary to simply say, “she lived, she died, and she had a wonderful time doing it.” However, we also would like to include ... Eileen was born on Nov. 28, 1922, at home to William J. Burke and Teresa Hanley Burke, of Maple Shade Farm in Rutland. Eileen was a 1940 graduate of Rutland High School. She furthered her education and was a 1943 graduate of the Rutland Hospital School of Nursing. She worked at the Rutland Hospital as an operating room nurse supervisor. She married U.S. Air Force 1st Lieutenant Adolph A. Hadeka on Sept. 11, 1944, at St. Peter Church in Rutland. They resided at Westover Field Air Force Base where Adolph was a flight instructor after returning from combat in Europe. In 1946, they moved to Poultney where they raised six children. Eileen continued her work as a nurse at Granville Hospital. Together, Eileen and Adolph started the Hadeka Stone Corp., where Eileen was bookkeeper for many years. The Stone Corp. is currently operated by their sons. While Eileen’s primary focus was her family, she did make time to volunteer for Red Cross blood drives, was an active member of the St. Raphael's Catholic Daughters, and troop leader for Cub Scouts and various other charities. Eileen was a fabulous baker and had the magic touch of creating delicious pies with perfectly golden, flakey crusts. Eileen loved sports and could always be spotted on the sidelines cheering her children and grandchildren on as they participated in various sporting activities. Eileen is survived by her sister, Doreen Beauchamp, of Rutland; her children Michele Hadeka, of Burlington, Doreen Hadeka Bernardo, of Poultney, Gerald Hadeka and wife Marybeth, William Hadeka and wife Dale, all of Castleton, and Cricket Hardenburgh, of Medfield, MA. She was also the beloved grandmother to Laura Trumpower, of Mercersberg, PA, Andy Hadeka, of Granville, NY, Kate Hadeka, of Ojai, CA, William Hadeka, of Crofton, MD, Samantha Hardenburgh, Charlotte Hardenburgh, Jacquelyn Hardenburgh, all of Brooklyn, NY, Matthew Hadeka of Boston, MA, and Kaleigh Hadeka, of San Diego, CA. Eileen was lucky to live long enough to spend time with her great-grandchildren Cord and Kace Trumpower, Andie Hadeka and Annabell Hadeka. She is also survived by several loving nieces and nephews. Eileen was predeceased by her husband of 51 years, Adolph A. Hadeka; her son, Raymond A. Hadeka; granddaughter Kristin R. Hadeka; four sisters Wilma Selleck, Geraldine McGarry, Francis Shouldice, Carmen McDonald; and two brothers Barry and William Burke. She could usually be found sitting on her deck enjoying stories — from longtime friends who would stop by, visiting family members, or wrapped up in a good mystery novel. In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be sent to the Poultney Public Library so that stories can continue to be shared. The family would like to thank Dr. Peter Dierksen and his staff as well as the RAVNA Hospice staff. A special thanks to her long-term caregivers Vivian Roderick, Holly and Meghan Crandall. There will be no calling hours. A celebration of Eileen's life will be held at St. Raphael's in Poultney on Saturday, Oct. 5, at 11 a.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.