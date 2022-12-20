Eileen Draper RUTLAND — Eileen "Shug" Draper, 98, of Rutland, has gone to that other life with our lord dear ones. She was born March 21, 1924, in North Hero, Vermont, the daughter of the late Gilbert and Genevieve (Lavigne) Cameron. Eileen was an Honor Student graduating from Alburgh High School. She received the Daughters of the American Revolution award and she received awards from Becker Junior College MA, and from Green Mountain College, in Poultney, VT. She was secretary and bookkeeper for Ward O. Morton Ford Sales and Service, and building and oil supplies, for Grand Isle County and Franklin County for 5 years. Eileen was secretary for the Grand Isle County Agricultural Extension Service, and County Farm Bureau for many years, Carrying on a second job, in the evening for the Nationwide Insurance Co. as their Executive Secretary serving Grand Isle County, for 23 years. She was secretary and bookkeeper for her husbands business, “Herb's Garage” this included New Holland farm equipment sales and service, together they worked long hours, committed to provide the best in customer service. Eileen was tireless, her strength and love will never be forgotten. Always wanting to help someone, with boundless energy and enthusiasm for her work. Eileen was very active in volunteer work she did all the secretarial work for the North Hero Volunteer Fire Dept. During World War 2 she was Air Raid Warden, and she was secretary for Coast Guard Reserve, Alburgh-Swanton Unit. She did fundraising for the American Red Cross and her church. In October 1953, she married Herbert Draper, the love of her life. She loved her home town of North Hero, a beautiful spot. Her home was near Lake Champlain, where she used to skate on the lake and fish. She loved the birds, flowers, and did oil painting. She was a good cook, making great pies. Looking for a good high school for the children, Herb and Eileen left the Islands in 1969 and came to Rutland where Herb taught school. For the past 36 years Eileen has worked helping her son Scott as secretary and bookkeeper for S D Air Service. She was always there for us. Eileen is survived by two sons, Greg of Rutland and Scott and wife Tamara of Rutland. One granddaughter, Victoria Lee Draper; two Grandsons, Zachary Todd Draper and Cameron Hall Draper of Rutland; many nieces and nephews including her niece Nancy Henneberg, of Montana, her nephew James, and her niece Penny Cameron of Milton, VT, who would always check in on her. She was predeceased by her husband, Herb in 2006, and her brothers, Leslie, Holland, Quentin, Darwin, Ralph and Paul Cameron; one sister, Alice Fiske. A funeral mass will be held at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. Burial will be held in the summer of 2023. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
