Eileen G. Draper RUTLAND — The funeral mass for Eileen G. Draper will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church at 1:00 p.m. Calling Hours will be held prior at Clifford Funeral Home from 10:00 to 12:30 p.m. Burial will occur in the summer of 2023.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.