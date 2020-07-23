Eileen H. Devine SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. — Eileen (Halligan) Devine, 96, of South Windsor, Connecticut, passed away peacefully at home on July 7, 2020. She was the widow of her beloved husband of 62 years, Robert F. Devine. Born in Hartford, Connecticut, Eileen was the daughter of the late William and Alice (Kennedy) Halligan. She worked until she was 70 years old for the Hartford Board of Education, retiring in 1994. Eileen was a longtime member of the St. Junipero Serra Parish at St. Francis of Assisi Church in South Windsor. She is survived by her three daughters, Sharon Burke of Glastonbury, Connecticut, Susan Dick and husband Michael of Rutland, Vermont, Maribeth Hatheway and husband Charles of Rollinsford, New Hampshire, and her son, Robert G. Devine and wife Dorothy of East Hartford, Connecticut; her eight grandchildren, Jessica Walsh and husband Brett, Michael Burke and wife Jenn, Sarah Coote and husband Steve, Dr. Laura Babcock and husband Triston, Dr. Lindsey Riter and husband John; Joseph Hatheway and wife Jade, Gregory Hatheway and wife Hannah, and Jeffrey Hatheway; her 11 great grandchildren Kayla and Jack Walsh, Lucas, Kelsey and Ashley Babcock, Carly Riter, Roisin and Ronan Hatheway and Bowden, Carter and Liam Hatheway. Eileen loved to travel, especially to Maine, Vermont, Arizona, Florida and Martha's Vineyard. What gave her the most joy was her family. She was always dressed up and ready to go and would never miss a party. Funeral services and burial were held on July 18 in Connecticut. Memorial donations may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
