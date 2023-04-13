Eileen K. Laber West Lebanon, NH — Eileen K. Laber, 76, died Friday, April 7, 2023, at Valley Terrace Assisted Living in Wilder, VT. She was born September 21, 1946, in Springfield, VT, a daughter of George and Ethelyn (Bryant) Dever. Eileen grew up in Ludlow and graduated from Black River High School in 1964. After graduating from high school, she moved to Lebanon and began a family. Following her divorce, she met George Laber in 1972 and they were later married, having spent forty-four wonderful years together before his death in 2016. Eileen worked for the Lebanon School District for 35 years as a para educator and substitute teacher. Mrs. Laber taught reading in the same classroom at the Sacred Heart School for 25 years and is remembered by many students for leading morning sing and singing the quiet song. Since Mr. Laber’s death, Eileen lived at Quail Hollow in West Lebanon and enjoyed her many friends there. Eileen was a member of the “Best of the West” Wednesday Night Women’s Bowling League at the Astro Bowl in White River Jct. and competed in several national tournaments. She was also a member of the Red Hat Society. She loved to play BINGO and take trips to Foxwoods and Las Vegas. She and George enjoyed trips to Wells, Maine where they would feed the seagulls on the beach, but her greatest joy came from spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Eileen’s family is grateful for the wonderful care she received from Dr. Courtney Farrell and Kelly at the Heater Road Clinic and from the staff at Valley Terrace. She is survived by a son, Jeff Flanders (Wendy) of Lebanon, NH; a daughter, Lisa Melanson (Paul) of Portsmouth, NH; grandchildren, Joshua Flanders (April), Zachary Flanders, Linda Updegraff (William), Larry Greenwood III, Jessica Greenwood (Josh Harrington), Wade Greenwood and Calvin Melanson; great-grandchildren, Jaxson, Carlton, Beckett, and Alexander Flanders and Cole & Gracie West; a brother Larry Dever of New Smyrna Beach, FL as well as nieces Kim, Kourtney and Kristina. A visitation will be held Friday April 28th from 5-8PM at the Knight Funeral Home in White River Junction, VT. A Celebration of Life will be held at the funeral home Saturday April 29th at 10AM followed by burial in the Pleasant View Cemetery in Ludlow, VT. Condolences to Eileen’s family may be expressed in an online guestbook at knightfuneralhomes.com.
