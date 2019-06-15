Eileen L. Dickinson DAVENPORT, Fla. — Eileen Laura (Quenneville) Dickinson, 78, of Davenport, Florida went to be with the Lord on December 30, 2018. A celebration of life memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019 at the Brandon Baptist Church, 13 Champlain St., Brandon VT. An interment service will follow at the Pine Hill cemetery, Brandon.
