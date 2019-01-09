Eileen L. (Quenneville) Dickinson DAVENPORT, Fla. — Eileen Laura (Quenneville) Dickinson, age 78, of Davenport, FL, went to be with the Lord unexpectedly on Dec. 30, 2018. Eileen was born in Orwell, VT, on April 17, 1940, daughter of the late Joseph L. and Mary U. (Prunier) Quenneville. Eileen attended Brandon (VT) High School where she was president of the class of 1958. She was elected to attend “Vermont’s Girls State.” Eileen met her husband, Llewellyn Thomas Dickinson, in high school. They married on Feb. 12, 1958, and spent 60 blessed years together. She worked for IBM for 25 years as a customer face engineer. She was a past member of the Champlain Valley Echoes and Polo Park Chapel Choir. Eileen was a member of the Polo Park Chapel in Davenport, FL, and the Brandon Baptist Church of Brandon, VT. Eileen put her faith and trust in the Lord Jesus Christ on June 19, 1969. She lived for Christ in every aspect of her life and loved to sing His praises. Eileen enjoyed spending time with her family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. One of her great passions was cooking for the family. She enjoyed playing her guitar and singing, craft design, knitting and lace. She spent many hours hand-knitting hats and blankets for preemie babies at the Celebration Hospital in Kissimmee, FL. She leaves husband, Llewellyn Thomas; sons Duane and wife Eva and Aaron and wife Susan; daughters Karen Bushey and husband Russell, and Michele Gamache and husband Eugene; two sisters Cecilia Lahman and Sylvia DeRepentigny; eight grandchildren Craig Bushey and wife Bobbie, Bradley Bushey, Brook Bushey, Stephanie Roberts and husband Joey, Austin Gamache, Marissa Gamache, Aubrie Coburn and husband Bill, Kaia Samson and husband Adrian, and step-granddaughter Devin; eight great-grandchildren Autumn, Hayden, Evan, Brogan, Gander, Henry, Jackson and Blake. Eileen was predeceased by two brothers Raymond and John Quenneville and sister Jeanette Clark. Memorial contributions may be made to Brandon Baptist Church (Missions fund), at 13 Champlain St., Brandon, VT 05733. There will be no public calling hours. A memorial service will be planned at a later date at the Brandon Baptist Church, Brandon, VT.
